Mamie Sue McAlpin Arnold



Mamie Sue McAlpin Arnold, 96, a retired Merle Norman manager passed away August 18, 2020. Sue was born and lived in Tennessee her whole life. She loved volunteering and was always active in her church. She raised four children and considered her grandson Justin, her bonus child. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren delighted in her stories and her homemade biscuits. Mom often talked of her parents, Walter and Annie McAlpine and her seven siblings. She was looking forward to being with them and her Lord. She never met a stranger and always welcomed them into her home. Mom will enter heaven as she lived her life- with arms wide open. She attended Methodist and Baptist churches in Memphis and Frayser, was a member of the Eastern Star and a former PTA President. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Arnold; daughter, Paula Brennan; seven siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Brennan Browning of Ft. Worth, TX, Cheryn Brennan Jones of Boulder City, NV; son, Daniel J. Brennan of San Angelo, TX; beloved grandson, Justin McConnaughhay of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. The family asks any memorials be made to the hospice or church of your choice.









