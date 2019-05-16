Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Manley E. McCarter

Manley E. McCarter Obituary
Manley E. McCarter

Southaven, MS - Manley E. McCarter, age 70, of Southaven, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019. Manley was born July 31, 1948 in New Albany, Mississippi.

Manley had served his Country in the United States Navy and was a retired plumber who enjoyed spending his time outdoors. He liked hunting, fishing, and most any outdoor activity.

He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Marilyn McCarter; two children, John Michael McCarter (Carla), and Alicia Marie White. He is also survived by three sisters, Sherry Berryhill (Howard), Betty Berrymond, and Janice McCarter.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 18, from 9 to 11 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. The funeral service will follow at 11 AM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 16, 2019
