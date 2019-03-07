|
Marcella (Marcie) Harness
Memphis, TN
Marcella (Marcie) Harness died peacefully at the age of 88 on March 5, 2019 following a short hospital stay. She was born in Lepanto, AR on February 25, 1931 to John and Clare Mae St. James. She was the widow of Harold L. Harness who died on May 29, 2018. They shared 67 years of marriage and lives full of purpose and enjoyment. She did not have any siblings and she and Harold did not have any children, so she is the last of the line.
She and Harold loved going on cruises and travel in general. Branson, MO with its may shows, was a favorite of theirs to visit. And she often reflected on a trip that she and Harold took to Hawaii with other church friends led by their pastor at that time, Dr. Jim Hatley.
She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church for over 50 years and an active member of her Sunday school class. Outside of church, she developed many friendships as an active member and supporter of Zia Temple 148 Daughters of the Nile and Mizpah 62 Order of the Eastern Star. Marcie's work career was spent virtually entirely with AT&T and the phone companies that it acquired or merged with. She was passionate about her company and was a committed long term shareholder.
Those who knew her well will say she was an excellent manager of her affairs and paid great attention to details. She had a sharp financial mind. Her purse was with her all the time and her briefcase was always nearby. These contained all of the important information she wanted to keep up with.
Both before and after Harold's death, she received wonderful personal care from Carilisa Works of Stellar Home Care and great support from Carter Kirk, President of Stellar Home Care. She was always most appreciative of the staff of Second Baptist and her fellow church members who regularly checked in on her.
Visitation will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 8. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in her honor may be made to Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117 or the Zia Temple 148 Daughters of the Nile, 642 Colonial Rd. Memphis, TN 38117
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019