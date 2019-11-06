|
|
Marcia Lynn Wilson
Memphis - Marcia Lynn Wilson, 61, of Memphis, TN passed away October 6, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Jean Wilson Dent of Canton, NC; brothers, Charles S. Wilson of Memphis, TN, Michael Wilson of Tupelo, MS and Bill Wilson of Memphis, TN; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday (Nov 9) from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Millington Chapel (7450 Raleigh Millington Rd, Millington, TN). Any memorials may be made to the or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019