Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Lynn Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Lynn Wilson Obituary
Marcia Lynn Wilson

Memphis - Marcia Lynn Wilson, 61, of Memphis, TN passed away October 6, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Jean Wilson Dent of Canton, NC; brothers, Charles S. Wilson of Memphis, TN, Michael Wilson of Tupelo, MS and Bill Wilson of Memphis, TN; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday (Nov 9) from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Millington Chapel (7450 Raleigh Millington Rd, Millington, TN). Any memorials may be made to the or .

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -