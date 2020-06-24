Marcia Neil Wilson Field
Cordova - Marcia Neil Wilson Field, age 77, passed away Sunday, June 21st. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1961 and went to work as a legal secretary for the law firm of Crislip, Clauson, and Porter. She then worked as an Administrative Assistant in many capacities at the Shelby County Board of Education until 2010 when she retired after 49 years of service. Marcia was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Everyone that knew her well felt deeply loved, welcomed, and respected. In her retirement she loved spending time with family and friends, researching her heritage and completing a genealogy dating back many generations, and was always up for a good crossword puzzle from the newspaper.
She leaves her husband, David Field Jr.; her two daughters Christy Jones married to Steve Jones of Marion, AR and Natalie Murphy married to Brad Murphy of Brighton, TN; her six grandchildren Ashlee, Emilee, Cooper, Grant, Thomas, and Hailey; her brother Robert Wilson of Layton, UT married to Carmen Wilson; her two nieces Connie and Linda Marie.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 26 from 1:30-2:30 with the funeral commencing at 2:30 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow. Please bring a mask to wear.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation in support of Parkinson's research. The family would also like to thank everyone who was a part of Marcia's life and truly appreciates all of the love and support that has been poured out over the last week.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.