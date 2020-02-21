Services
R Bernard Funeral Services
2764 Lamar Ave
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 440-0100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church's Fellowship Hall
60 South Parkway East
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus A. Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus A. Hayes Obituary
Marcus A. Hayes

Memphis - Marcus A. Hayes, 60, of Memphis, TN died Sunday, February 16, 2020, from liver cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church's Fellowship Hall, 60 South Parkway East, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Marcus' name, to the Mid-South Division of the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 218441, Nashville, TN 37221 or online at https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -