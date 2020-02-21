|
|
Marcus A. Hayes
Memphis - Marcus A. Hayes, 60, of Memphis, TN died Sunday, February 16, 2020, from liver cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church's Fellowship Hall, 60 South Parkway East, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Marcus' name, to the Mid-South Division of the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 218441, Nashville, TN 37221 or online at https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020