|
|
Marcus A. "Crickett" Russell
Marcus A. "Crickett" Russell- age 35 March 28, 2020 Employee of LA Fitness graduate of Whitehaven High class of 2003. Visitation Friday 6:30 to 8 pm, R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove.
Interment Memorial Park Southwoods . Father of Ariah Bledsoe, Knekylen Smith, Dylan Russell. Son of April Akpaka. Brother of Markita Rankin , Marlon Brown. Great-grandmother Lue Nether Barton. Grandparents Glendia Herron , Johnny Russell. Great- aunt Marchelle Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 235 8169 in charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020