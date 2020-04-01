Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus A. "Crickett" Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus A. "Crickett" Russell Obituary
Marcus A. "Crickett" Russell

Marcus A. "Crickett" Russell- age 35 March 28, 2020 Employee of LA Fitness graduate of Whitehaven High class of 2003. Visitation Friday 6:30 to 8 pm, R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove.

Interment Memorial Park Southwoods . Father of Ariah Bledsoe, Knekylen Smith, Dylan Russell. Son of April Akpaka. Brother of Markita Rankin , Marlon Brown. Great-grandmother Lue Nether Barton. Grandparents Glendia Herron , Johnny Russell. Great- aunt Marchelle Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 235 8169 in charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -