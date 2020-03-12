|
Margaret Ann Beebe
Arlington - Margaret Ann Beebe, 75, of Arlington, TN, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. After many years of working in the securities trading industry, Margaret and her late husband, Raymond Beebe, founded Crown Coach Corporation in 1995. Margaret loved to travel the world and especially loved cruising. She was preceded in death by her parents, John William Anthony and Anna Margaret Anthony, and her husband, Hershel Raymond Beebe, Jr. Survivors include her children, John Wilson (Jamie), of Memphis, TN, Mark Wilson, of Gainesville, FL, Raymond Beebe (Valerie), of Odessa, FL, Lori Womack (Walt), of Arlington, TN, and Amy Baine (Rod) of Brentwood, TN. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Roy (Mike), of Arlington, TN, fourteen grandchildren, Ray Beebe, Robert Beebe, Alexandria Paulson (Jordan), Brad Womack (Jill), Elliott Womack (Paola), William Baine, Avery Baine, Ansley Baine, Madison Wilson, Wyatt Wilson, John Wilson, Morgan Wilson, Cooper Wilson, and Conlee Wilson, and three great-grandchildren, Jacob Perkins, Braden Womack, and Peyton Womack. The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-7pm and the funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2pm, all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com. The family would also like to acknowledge Margaret's dear friend and caregiver, Carmen Irizarry and her loving neighbors. They would also like to extend thanks to Dr. Gordon Kraus for his dedicated care as well as the staff at Methodist Germantown Hospital, Crossroads Hospice, Mid-South Senior Care, and Comfort Keepers. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020