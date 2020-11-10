Margaret Ann Brown (née Cunningham)
Ventura - Margaret Ann Brown (née Cunningham) peacefully returned to her Heavenly Parents on November 7, 2020, after a brief bout with pneumonia. She was 82.
Born on May 30, 1938 in Greeley, Colorado to Ina and Floyd Cunningham. Margaret was an only child for seven years until her beloved baby brother Melvin was born. Margie's family settled in Santa Monica after spending time in Oklahoma and Washington.
An excellent student (who skipped the fifth grade), Margie graduated from Venice High School in 1956. As a schoolgirl, Margie made many friendships that she lovingly maintained through all the years. It was one such dear friend who arranged the blind date where Margie at age 15 met her future husband James "Jim" Brown.
After high school, Margie entered the workforce with a position at Bank of America, working hard and creating savings while her fiancé Jim finished his military service. Margie and Jim were married in Los Angeles in 1958 and she continued working at the bank until the ultimate career called her when she became a mother to the first of their six children in 1960. As their family grew, Margie and Jim moved to Ventura, where she resided for the past 53 years.
Margaret's many talents shined in her roles as wife, mother and homemaker. From decorating the home with her custom upholstery to filling her pantry with the best home-canned preserves, there was nothing she was afraid to try. She was a wizard with needle and thread, having sewn her wedding gown and all the dresses for her bridal party, she would go on to make countless creations over the years.
Even while raising six children, Marge managed to fit in various entrepreneurial pursuits including running a housekeeping business, managing the holiday photos at the mall and hosting a bi-annual holiday craft boutique for twenty years. Her work ethic was relentless, as was her love and acceptance of others. There was always room at her table for one more.
Gifted with her hands, Marge enjoyed sewing and crafting, china painting and gardening, soothing a fussy baby or stroking a favorite pet.
Marge loved a bargain, and enjoyed "treasure hunting" at garage sales, passing along her finds to family and friends, and keeping a few for herself. Marge also loved to travel and enjoyed what would be her last international trip, a vacation to Paris, shortly before borders closed due to the pandemic this year. Endlessly patient, loving and kind, constantly filling the needs of others, her life and example exhibited the very best of humanity.
In addition to her devotion to family, Margaret was a devoted, faithful disciple of Jesus Christ, following his teachings and serving in many capacities to her local congregation as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Lord truly prevailed in every aspect of her life.
Margaret's extraordinary legacy lives on in the lives of her children, Kimberly Velasquez (Raymond), Brian Brown (Allison), Charlene Ashton (Trevor), Kevin Brown (Jennifer), Gregory Brown (Lucila), and Amber Heinrich (Chad). She is also survived by her brother, 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3501 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. A graveside dedication will immediately follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, Camarillo.
Condolences may be left at: https://www.conejomountain.com/tributes/Margaret-Brown