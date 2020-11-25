Margaret Ann Cobb GreerPensacola, FL - Margaret Ann Cobb Greer passed away on November 23, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida at the age of 97 years.Born on February 16, 1923 to Jesse R. Cobb and Margaret Scarbrough Cobb in Memphis, Tennessee.She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul F. Greer, her son, David E. Greer, her grandson, Morgan Greer, and her sister-in-law, Irma Greer Marks.She leaves to celebrate her life: her daughter, Julia Ann Greer Crow and her son-in-law, David M. Crow and her grandson, J. Greer Crow of Pensacola, Florida; her son, Paul C. Greer and her daughter-in-law, Carolyn, and her granddaughter, Alexandra Greer of Memphis; her daughter-in-law, Susan Greer of Santa Cruz, California and her granddaughter, Kate Greer Harvey and her husband, Chad Harvey and her great grandson, Caleb Greer Harvey; her dear friend, Sadye Partridge and many extended family members and friends.In past years, Margaret was an active member of Raleigh United Methodist Church; United Methodist Women, not only in her church, but in the Asbury District and nationally; Church Women United; Business Professional Women; Bertha Hamilton Club. She served on many committees and held offices in all of these groups.During World War II, she worked at the Memphis Defense Depot and at the Pentagon in Washington. She was wife and mother for many years before returning to work at Raleigh Utility District and then Memphis Light Gas & Water, from where she retired.When Margaret became less independent, she moved to Pensacola, Florida to be close to her daughter.The family would like to thank the Staff of Haven of Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home, Pensacola, Florida, for the loving care given to Mrs. Greer. The staff and residents of Trinity Court at the Haven loved and supported her during the COVID lockdown and in her final days. There truly are not enough words to express the gratitude the family has for them.In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charitable organization close to your heart in your community during this time of great need.In light of the unusual health climate at the moment, the family held a private celebration of Margaret's life and legacy. Friends are asked to continue this celebration by remembering the significant impacts that she had on their lives.