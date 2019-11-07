Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Margaret Ann "Maggie" Collier

Memphis - Maggie had a loving heart, a wonderful sense of humor, and a strong faith. Her calling in life was to be Mama to Ronnie Posey, Leslie Smith, John Posey, Lynn Elkin, Robert Posey, Lisa Basinger, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, all their spouses, and all their friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Collier. Maggie was a true gift to many people. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N. Germantown Road. Visitation at 1:00pm, memorial service at 2:00pm, and reception to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
