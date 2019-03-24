Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Patten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Patten

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Ann Patten Obituary
Margaret Ann Patten

Somerville, TN

Margaret Ann Rice Patten, age 89 of Somerville, TN passed away on March 20, 2019. She leaves behind her husband of 73 years, Michael T. Patten, Jr.; children, Michael T. Patten, III (Karen), Donna S. Creson (David), David A. Patten (Crissy); six grandchildren, Amanda, Rachel, Tracy, April, Shelly and John and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia A. Cooper (Keith) and her grandson, David A. Patten, Jr.

She was a longtime member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Somerville, where she sang in the choir. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Dr. Michael Qualls officiating. Interment will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm. All services, visitation and interment will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.