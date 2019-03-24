|
|
Margaret Ann Patten
Somerville, TN
Margaret Ann Rice Patten, age 89 of Somerville, TN passed away on March 20, 2019. She leaves behind her husband of 73 years, Michael T. Patten, Jr.; children, Michael T. Patten, III (Karen), Donna S. Creson (David), David A. Patten (Crissy); six grandchildren, Amanda, Rachel, Tracy, April, Shelly and John and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia A. Cooper (Keith) and her grandson, David A. Patten, Jr.
She was a longtime member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Somerville, where she sang in the choir. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Dr. Michael Qualls officiating. Interment will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm. All services, visitation and interment will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 24, 2019