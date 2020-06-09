Margaret Anne Patterson Donato
Memphis - Margaret Anne Patterson Donato went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 74 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The eldest of four children, Margaret was born on September 5, 1945 to Ralph and Earline Patterson in Birmingham, Alabama. The family moved to Memphis in 1957 where she graduated from White Station High School. She attended Southeastern Bible College and the University of Memphis where she met and married the love of her life, Frank. The couple have two loving children, Jim and Marla.
Vivacious, loving and ever-generous, Margaret was an incredible mother, grandmother, friend, and volunteer who dedicated her life to serving others. Spending time with her family was the joy of her life whether at the beach, athletic/school events or traveling at a moment's notice to participate in activities with her four grandchildren who loved and cherished their "Meems."
Bible study and prayer were two of her greatest passions. Margaret was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church where she served as president of the Women of the Church and was awarded the Outstanding Christian Service Award. She was actively involved in the senior pastor search committee, children's ministry and held the positions of special events coordinator and church deacon. Margaret was also a leader in her denomination and, as a member of the Women's Leadership Team for the EPC, she chaired the national conference twice. After the death of her husband, she also served as co-leader of numerous Grief Support groups, hosting many gatherings in her home to support this ministry.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her father, Ralph Patterson; sister, Barbara (Patterson) Simmons; and brother, David Patterson.
She is survived by her mother, Earline (Snedden) Patterson; her brother, Pat Patterson (Elise); her children, Jim (Alisa), and Marla (Donato) Armstrong (Snapper); and her grandchildren Sam, J, Victoria, and Gil.
Her family is grateful and humbled by the dedicated, skillful, and compassionate staff at the Lodge at Natchez Trace in Nashville.
Margaret's life will be celebrated with a service at Memorial Park, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. The funeral service will be webcasted and a link to watch the service will be provided at www.memorialparkonline.com.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Neighborhood Christian Center (www.ncclife.org/online-donations) or Second Presbyterian Church (www.2PC.org).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.