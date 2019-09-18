|
Margaret D. Richhart
Memphis - Margaret D. Richhart passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 after a brief illness. She leaves three children, Diane Jackson (Roy), Hal David Glasgow III, and W. Ray Glasgow (Sherry), seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Col. Earl A. Richhart (Ret), her parents, and her brother
Born in Lawrence, Kansas, her family moved to Memphis in 1939 and she remained in Memphis until her death.
In addition to raising her children, she had a career as an executive secretary and administrative assistant that included J.E. Thomas Company and Memphis Cotton Board. She was the original manager of the Executive Suites for Bill Clark at Clark Tower, when the Tower was the premier office space in Memphis.
She developed a love of reading and maintained a library of classics and modern literature that served her well. In these last years as her eyesight diminished, she continued to enjoy "talking" books offered by the Library of Congress books for the blind and would listen to several books a week.
Mrs. Richhart had a deep appreciation for the higher things. She was a charter member of WKNO pubic TV and radio and a participant in the Unitarian Church decision to build the "Church of the River". She was a lover of animals and contributed to the local Humane Society and other animal and nature preservation causes. She also supported the work of , Memphis Center, and a number of other humanitarian service providers.
In addition to reading and solving crossword puzzles she loved playing cards, especially Bridge. The challenge of the game was significant but the camaraderie with her fellow card playing enthusiasts was even more meaningful. For many years she was a member in both Bridge and Canasta clubs with a small group of friends who remained close for many years. Many of them passed long before her and she missed them all dearly. Until her eyesight prevented it, Mrs. Richhart played Bridge at Christ Methodist Church and more often the McWherter Senior Citizens Center. She often organized the duplicate games and tallied the scores for the group, allowing her to get to know many of the wonderful members of the Center. Mrs. Richhart valued her friendships and her children above all else. She will be missed my many but was ready to leave this world. It is with both sadness and joy that her children embrace her memory.
A memorial service will be delayed for the gathering of the family. Friends are encouraged to contribute to a , particularly those named above, in her memory.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 18, 2019