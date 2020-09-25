1/
Margaret Dickson Rhinerson
Olive Branch - Margaret "Peggy" Dickson Rhinerson, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by her family in Olive Branch, MS. Peggy was born on December 22, 1929, to the late Charles and Eva R Dickson in Chattanooga, TN. She loved to travel but her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Rhinerson; a brother, Charles R. Dickson, Jr., and a great-granddaughter, Madison Wright. Survivors include three children, Nancy Holley, Chuck Wright (Kerri), and Larry Wright (Sondra). Peggy also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Charlie (Daina), Carrie (Johnathan), Will (Megan), Emily (Mike), Sarah (Jake), Andy (Christy), Christie; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. The family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
