Margaret Eleanor Barham



Jensen Beach, FL - Margaret Eleanor Barham, 99, passed away on July 15, 2020.



Margaret was born in Memphis, Tennessee where she was very active in Genealogy. She became a professional Genealogist and having been Past President of the Tennessee Genealogical Society in Memphis, she spent many years dedicated to her research.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Russell Barham Jr, her son, Charles Russell Barham III and sister Elizabeth Nichols. Her mother Nellie Riggins and Father William Riggins.



Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Cathy, granddaughter Rachel, grandson Charles, cousin Penny Snyder, cousin Kim Crimmins, and nephew Jerry Nichols.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Council on Aging-Martin County. Cremation was coordinated by Aycock Funeral Home in Jensen Beach, FL.









