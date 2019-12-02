Resources
Margaret Elizabeth Guest Moseley

Margaret Elizabeth Guest Moseley Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Guest Moseley

Memphis - Margaret Elizabeth Guest Moseley, 91, of Memphis, TN passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B. Moseley, Jr., her parents, William Bradley and Emma Walker Guest, her sisters Ida Lou Torres and Gladys Guest, and her brothers, William Barney Guest and Robert Daniel Guest.

Margaret leaves her daughter, Carolyn Moseley Winstead of Collierville, three sons, Roy B. Moseley III, Robert "Bob" Moseley and David Moseley, all of Memphis; two grandchildren, Robert Austin Winstead, Jr. (Sarah) and Lauren Elizabeth Winstead.

Margaret was a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and spending time with family. Margaret was voted the prettiest girl at Whitehaven High School in the class of 1946.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Service will be on Friday , December 6 at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. Burial will follow in Forest Hill East Cemetery: 901-382-1000

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
