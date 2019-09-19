|
Margaret Ella Yancey
Memphis - Margaret Ella Yancey, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Yancey; her son, Ken Nolan, Jr., her parents and three brothers.
She leaves two daughters, Trena Lynn Munns and Charmaine Robinson; one son, William Dale Fisher; one sister, Donna Mollerup and one brother, Allen Huss; also 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 19 from 1 to 2 PM at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East with service immediately following.
