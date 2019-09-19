Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Yancey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ella Yancey


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ella Yancey Obituary
Margaret Ella Yancey

Memphis - Margaret Ella Yancey, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Yancey; her son, Ken Nolan, Jr., her parents and three brothers.

She leaves two daughters, Trena Lynn Munns and Charmaine Robinson; one son, William Dale Fisher; one sister, Donna Mollerup and one brother, Allen Huss; also 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 19 from 1 to 2 PM at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East with service immediately following.

Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 / foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.