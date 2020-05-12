Margaret Goldsmith



Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Margaret (Margie) Brawner Goldsmith, age 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at her assisted living facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Margie was born on July 10, 1922 in Alexandria, VA to Albert and Louise Brawner. She was the youngest of four children, Herbert, Camille and John. Memphis was home to her and her husband, Fred Goldsmith Jr. They raised their family there before moving permanently to Miami, Florida.



Margie is survived by her two sons, Fred Goldsmith III (wife, Linda) of Ponte Vedra, Florida and Thomas B. Goldsmith (wife, Lisa) of Pebble Beach, California. Four grandchildren, David and Bryan Goldsmith of Hawaii, Rebekah Garrett and Christin Payne of Florida. Eight great-grandchildren, Madison and Dylan Goldsmith, Nora and Georgia Goldsmith, Jack and Ava Garrett, Maggie and Ethan Payne. Special Niece - Terry Ponder of Florida.



A celebration of life will be held at later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Trust Bridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407.









