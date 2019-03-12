|
|
Margaret Gooch Wooten
Memphis, TN
Margaret Gooch Wooten, 95, of Memphis, passed away peacefully on March 9,2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, William Arthur Wooten, Jr. After graduating from David Lipscomb College, she moved to Memphis from Dyersburg, TN to work at Methodist Hospital as a lab technician. She made Memphis her home for the rest of her life. She was an active member of White Station Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School girls about Job, Jesus, and the fundamentals of tennis. A devoted wife and mother, she loved her family above all else. She also loved tennis, water skiing with friends at Pickwick Lake, playing golf badly, playing board games with her family, and Memphis basketball. She will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Nancy Stewart, Betty Bennett (John), and Lynn Harrison, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Eunice Conn.
The family would like to thank The Pointe at Kirby Gate and Methodist Hospice for the great love and care our mom received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to White Station Church of Christ or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 12, 2019