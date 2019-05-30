Services
Resources
Germantown - Margaret J. Williams of Germantown, TN passed away on May 22, 2019. She was born to John and Annie Bell (Slayton) Jordan in Crockett Mills, Tennessee in 1925.

Margaret was at the center of many joyful memories that brought family together. She had a passion for family, gardening, golf, traveling, cooking, dancing and music. Margaret liked to have her family drop by for a short time, or they could stay up to three nights if they were from out of town. She will be remembered for her generous love for others, her flair for fashion and style, entertaining, and rarely remembering the end of a joke that she told.

Margaret was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church, Women's Heritage Club, and GPAC Guild. She was a volunteer at the Botanic Gardens, a docent at the Wonders Cultural Series at the Convention Center and Dixon Gallery and Gardens. At one time she was a Pink Lady at the Methodist Hospital on Union.

She is preceded in death by their son John Paul Williams and siblings Louise Jordan Avery, Clint Jordan, and J.W. Jordan.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Williams; daughters, Linda Williams Dailey (Matt) of Lawrence, KS; Carol Williams Cooper of Rogers, AR; brother, L.T. Jordan (Mary) of Bells, TN; grandson, Jason Dailey (Wende); granddaughter, Jennifer Dailey; great granddaughters, Mina and Shea Dailey, all of Lawrence, KS. Margaret is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved, too.

Visitation will be at Germantown United Methodist Church at 10:00 am prior to the Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 South Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019
