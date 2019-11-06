|
Margaret Jean Berta Lumm
Margaret Jean Berta Lumm, widow of George Gary Lumm, Sr., died November 3, 2019 in her home after a long illness. She was 90 years old. She was preceded in death by her son, George Gary Lumm, Jr. She leaves behind her daughters, Amy Wishon of Eatonton, Ga and Wendy Lumm of Stone Mountain, Ga., 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be at 2pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery with visitation from 1-2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society of America or The Kidney Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019