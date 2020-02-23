|
|
Margaret Jean Crook
Olive Branch, MS - March 31, 1940 - February 21, 2020
Margaret Jean Crook (nee Quinn) was born in Huffman, AR in 1940. In 1945, she and her sister were adopted by Vera Quinn. Margaret was a graduate of the University of Memphis (B.A., M.Ed.), became a school teacher and retired from the Memphis City Schools. She passed away in her home on Feb 21, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Quinn. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Ronnie Crook, sons Mike and Jeff, four grandchildren Kaylee, Megan, Bry, and Andrew, her sister Penny Flynn, many nieces and nephews, and friends too numerous to name. Visitation is at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch, MS, on Monday, February 24, from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 25, at 10 AM. The family requests that donations in leu of flowers be sent to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020