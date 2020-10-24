Margaret Jean Moore
Margaret Jean Moore passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 from a variety of medical conditions. She was born on April 1,1936 in Crenshaw, Mississippi to Kelly and Lucy Jones. She was raised in a delta household with three beloved sisters Genese, Josephine, and Barbara and two beloved brothers Charles and Gerald. She married Keith Moore in 1954 and had two children Elaine and Gary Moore. She was a sacrificial, loving, and devoted mother. After Keith's death she married Harry Green.
She loved her family and was supremely devoted to Christ. Her happiest years were when she served as Assistant Activities Director at Bellevue Baptist Church in midtown Memphis. Her staff and directors remain life-long loving friends. Hundreds of children and teenagers referred to her as "Mom." She impacted lives across the social spectrum with a bountiful reservoir of caring and nurturing.
Margaret was also know as "Aunt Margaret" to a cadre of nieces, nephews, and their children who were touched by her kindness, spirit and generosity. Her husband's family loves her just as a sister would be loved.
Margaret is survived by her children Elaine Saurman and husband Jim and Gary Moore and wife Sarah and four grandchildren, Forace and wife Jacqui Antley, Alison Antley, Clint and wife Lily Moore and Keith Moore. Her brother Charles Jones and his wife Reece and her sister Barbara and her husband Sam York also survive Margaret. All are blessed to have been family with Margaret in her extraordinary life and to have been touched by her beautiful spirit.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.