Margaret Louise Franks
Margaret Louise Franks

Arlington - Margaret Louise Franks, 73, homemaker, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, in Germantown. The widow of Roy M. Franks, Jr., she leaves her daughter Margaret Michelle (Rick) Wing of Memphis; son Jimmy D. (Raina) Franks of West Memphis, AR; sister Ann Allred of Sebring, FL; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Mrs. Franks will be 12-2PM Thursday, September 3, with funeral services at 2PM, all at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home. Interment will follow in R. H. Munford Cemetery in Covington.

Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home, 901 476 9778, www.maleyyarbrough.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
