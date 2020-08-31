Margaret Louise Franks
Arlington - Margaret Louise Franks, 73, homemaker, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, in Germantown. The widow of Roy M. Franks, Jr., she leaves her daughter Margaret Michelle (Rick) Wing of Memphis; son Jimmy D. (Raina) Franks of West Memphis, AR; sister Ann Allred of Sebring, FL; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Franks will be 12-2PM Thursday, September 3, with funeral services at 2PM, all at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home. Interment will follow in R. H. Munford Cemetery in Covington.
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home, 901 476 9778, www.maleyyarbrough.com