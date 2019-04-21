|
Margaret Reeves Peel
Memphis, TN
Margaret Reeves Peel, 89 passed away April 20, 2019, on Good Friday at the age of 89. Orignally from Oakland, TN, she retired from Sears Roebuck after 25 years of service in the collections department. She later retired from the St. Francis Hospital financial office where she filed insurance claims. She was a faithful member of Willow Park Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved Mempis Tiger basketball, Rocky Road ice cream, and would always be found singing her favorite hymns. Preceeded in death by her husband Byron, she is survived by her only son John Peel and daughter in law Eva, of Memphis; grandson Jacob Peel and grand-daughter April Gates, both of Memphis; sister Mary Payton of Mountain View, AR; and nephew Chuck Reeves of Mountain View, AR. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22 from 5-8 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Interment will be held on April 23, at 11 AM at Oakland Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019