Margaret Rose SchultzMargaret Rose Schultz of Memphis passed away June 16, 2020. She was born in Euclid, Ohio on August 17, 1957 to Richard and Mary Catherine Rose and raised in Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard. She is survived by her mother, Kitty, her children, Benjamin Schultz, Samuel Schultz, and Randi Olmsted (Ricky), sisters Catherine Nauck (Terry), Carole Maddux (Jim), and brother Douglas Rose (Terri), grandson Matthew Schultz, and much extended family.She was a member of Baron Hirsch Synagogue. She was laid to rest at Baron Hirsch Cemetery, Friday, June 19.The family requests any memorial please be sent to the Memphis Jewish Community Center, Margolin Hebrew Academy, or Baron Hirsch Synagogue.