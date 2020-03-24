|
Margaret S. Johnson
Arlington - Margaret S. Johnson peacefully passed away on March 15, 2020. She is survived by her children: Kevin L. and Gerald (Durene) Johnson, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnson will repose 10 a.m.-12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hammond Grove Baptist Church, 7924 Osborntown Rd., Arlington, TN. Celebration of Life, 12:00 Noon at the church, Dr. James Adams, Officiating. Interment at Hammond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Arlington, TN. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553; local arrangements by, R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, 374 Vance Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126. "Committed to Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-569-1233.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020