Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East
Margaret Sanders Beaver, 87, passed away in Memphis, Tennessee on April 20, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Pete Beaver, Jr., and Bennett Beaver ; also one brother, Harry Sanders. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 8:30-10:00 a.m., with her funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East (901-382-1000). The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Monastery of St. Claire, 1310 Dellwood Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38127
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 27, 2019
