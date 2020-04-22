Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Margaret Sanders Powe

Germantown - Margaret Sanders Powe, 80, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. She grew up in Wendell, NC and lived most recently at The Village of Germantown in TN. She was married to Dr. C. Edwin Powe, Jr for 58 years. She loved Jesus and was passionate about her family. A celebration of life will be held later. For more details please go online to the Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis website.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
