Margaret Stevens Broome



Memphis - Margaret Stevens Broome, 108, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, at King's Daughters and Sons Home, in Bartlett, TN.



Born on February 26, 1912, the youngest of 14 children, she revered her parents, William Green Stevens and Margaret Lee Harrison. She loved to recount memories of her childhood on Second Street and on Greenlaw Street in early 20th century Memphis. Listening, we heard tales of the truant officer coming to check on her whereabouts as she hid under the porch on Greenlaw, of a father who took her to Beale "Boy Scout funeral in Memphis and whose troop escorted his body to the cemetery and sounded taps at his grave. Though money was scarce, love was not.



She married James Rice Broome in 1930, a love that lasted unabated until his death 67 years later. Together they raised 3 girls, Mildred, Sue, and Jane (Mildred Verner, Sue Henry, and Jane Podielsky). Each girl gave her 4 grandchildren and she provided a second home for them, and a richer, greater sense of family for them all, which continued into the next generation, and then the next. She equally loved their spouses, and they, her. She had 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.



Margaret was strong, loving, unselfish, funny, and devout. She was a member of Macon Road Church of Christ. She lived on her own until she was 104. She will be missed every day. "Amen, brother Ben. Shot a goose. Killed a hen."



A special thanks goes to the loving environment and caregivers at King's Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett. Their acts of service and compassion will never be forgotten. If you are so moved, please consider a memorial gift to them.



The funeral service will be held at Forest Hill East Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, at 2 pm on Thursday, October 15. The family will receive guests at 1:30 pm.









