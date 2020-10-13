1/1
Margaret Stevens Broome
1912 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Stevens Broome

Memphis - Margaret Stevens Broome, 108, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, at King's Daughters and Sons Home, in Bartlett, TN.

Born on February 26, 1912, the youngest of 14 children, she revered her parents, William Green Stevens and Margaret Lee Harrison. She loved to recount memories of her childhood on Second Street and on Greenlaw Street in early 20th century Memphis. Listening, we heard tales of the truant officer coming to check on her whereabouts as she hid under the porch on Greenlaw, of a father who took her to Beale "Boy Scout funeral in Memphis and whose troop escorted his body to the cemetery and sounded taps at his grave. Though money was scarce, love was not.

She married James Rice Broome in 1930, a love that lasted unabated until his death 67 years later. Together they raised 3 girls, Mildred, Sue, and Jane (Mildred Verner, Sue Henry, and Jane Podielsky). Each girl gave her 4 grandchildren and she provided a second home for them, and a richer, greater sense of family for them all, which continued into the next generation, and then the next. She equally loved their spouses, and they, her. She had 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Margaret was strong, loving, unselfish, funny, and devout. She was a member of Macon Road Church of Christ. She lived on her own until she was 104. She will be missed every day. "Amen, brother Ben. Shot a goose. Killed a hen."

A special thanks goes to the loving environment and caregivers at King's Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett. Their acts of service and compassion will never be forgotten. If you are so moved, please consider a memorial gift to them.

The funeral service will be held at Forest Hill East Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, at 2 pm on Thursday, October 15. The family will receive guests at 1:30 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved