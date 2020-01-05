Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Margaret Tucker Pierce

Margaret Tucker Pierce Obituary
Margaret Tucker Pierce

Memphis - Margaret Tucker "Peggy" Pierce, 92 years old, of Memphis, Tennessee, died on Friday, the 3rd of January, 2020.

Born on January 27, 1927, in Columbia, Tennessee, Peggy was one 3 children born to the late Conner & Ruth Tucker. Once moved to Memphis, Peggy worked for over thirty years at the Illinois Central Railroad before she retired as a manager in the customer service department. A great part of her life was spent volunteering as Pink Lady at both St. Francis Park & St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. She was a former member of Balmoral & Evergreen Presbyterian Churches and is currently a member of Highland Heights Presbyterian Church.

Along with her parents Mrs. Pierce was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Robert Pierce, and a sister Ruth Warren Petty. She is survived by her only son Jim ( and daughter-in-law Vickie) Pierce of Bartlett, Tennessee; sister Martha Jane Hines of Columbia, Tennessee; brother-in-law Albert Pierce and sister-in-law Anita Pierce both of Collierville; and a step-son Billy Vinson.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, the 6th of January from five o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be Tuesday, the 7th of January beginning at ten o'clock in the morning all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Dr. Tim Foster of Highland Heights Presbyterian Church will lead the services.

Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
