Margaret Witham



Hickory Withe - Our beloved mother Margaret E. Witham passed away in her Hickory Withe TN home on April 30th 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Her four children and her twin sister were by her side as she passed peacefully and without pain. She was born on Nov. 19, 1934 and grew up in the Binghamton area of Memphis. On Sept. 18th 1954 she married George F. Witham, who died on July 14, 2016. She was also predeceased by her Mother, Grandmother, Brother and sister, three nieces and a nephew and her greatly loved dog Lucy. She is survived by her four children; daughters Lily Witham and Kim Witham-Fridlund (Gerry), both of Portland OR, sons Frank Witham of Yelm, WA and Glen Witham (Laura) of Hickory Withe, grandsons Miles Handley of Memphis, Charlie Fridlund of Portland OR and Guy Witham of Lansing, MI and her twin sister Mary R. Astin of Hickory Withe. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fayette County Animal Rescue as Mom loved animals. At her request, no service will be held.









