Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel
8151 Poplar Ave,
Germantown, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel
8151 Poplar Ave
Germantown, TN
Margaret "Molly" Young

New Orleans, LA - Margaret (Molly) Lee Mariano Young, age 52, passed away May 27, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. She was born August 4, 1966 in Memphis, TN.

Molly is survived by her devoted husband, Tim Young; son, Patrick Young, daughter, Jenn Young; mother, Helen Heffernan Mariano; brothers Larry (Angie) and Andy (Merry) Mariano; nieces Julia (Tyler) Robin, Allie Mariano, Jenna Mariano and Carolyn Mariano; great-nephew, Harrison Robin; great-niece, Jane Buonanno; many cousins and lifelong friends. Molly was preceded in death by her father, Larry Mariano, Jr.

After attending St. Louis School in Memphis from first to eighth grade, Molly attended St. Agnes Academy and graduated on May 27, 1984, 35 years to the day, prior to her passing. Molly moved to the Gulf Coast area in 1997 and soon met Tim Young. They were married on February 6, 1998. Weathering the hurricanes of Louisiana and life, their love and support was enduring and centered around Patrick and Jenn.

Molly will always be remembered for her uniqueness, sharp wit, infectious smile, and fierce love for family and friends. She accepted people for who they were and stood by her friends during their most challenging times. She cheered for the underdog and displayed great passion for injustices. Molly was happiest simply talking to those she loved and listening to stories of their lives. Molly raised her children to know how deeply they were loved and accepted for the incredible people they are.

Services to celebrate Molly's life will be held Saturday, June 1, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, 8151 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN. Visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Molly's favorite charity, .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 31, 2019
