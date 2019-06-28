Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collierville Church of the Incarnation
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Collierville Church of the Incarnation
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Jean Hayden


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Jean Hayden Obituary
Margie Jean Hayden

Germantown - Margie Jean Hayden, 88, passed from this life Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born November 5, 1930 in Fancy Farm, KY to the late Olie and Kathleen Elliott Goatley.

Mrs. Hayden was a member of the Air National Guard and a retired R.N.

After graduating from St. Joseph's Infirmary in Louisville, KY Margie had a wonderful career as a dedicated nurse for 40 years. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed volunteering at her home parish, her children's schools and her community. She loved to travel, play bridge and watching her beloved Kentucky basketball. She never met a stranger and had many friends.

She is survived by her daughters; Julie Hayden Meadows (Mark), Dr. Jane Hayden, Kate Hayden Marconi (Jim), son; Bill Hayden (Laurel), brother; George Goatley, eight grandchildren; Madeline, Maria, Marc Anthony, Brooks, Madison, Hayden, Jack and Beau. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; E. L. "Billy" Hayden and eight siblings.

The family will receive friends, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 AM with a funeral mass at 11 AM all at Collierville Church of the Incarnation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missionaries of Charity in Memphis. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now