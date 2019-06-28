|
Margie Jean Hayden
Germantown - Margie Jean Hayden, 88, passed from this life Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born November 5, 1930 in Fancy Farm, KY to the late Olie and Kathleen Elliott Goatley.
Mrs. Hayden was a member of the Air National Guard and a retired R.N.
After graduating from St. Joseph's Infirmary in Louisville, KY Margie had a wonderful career as a dedicated nurse for 40 years. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed volunteering at her home parish, her children's schools and her community. She loved to travel, play bridge and watching her beloved Kentucky basketball. She never met a stranger and had many friends.
She is survived by her daughters; Julie Hayden Meadows (Mark), Dr. Jane Hayden, Kate Hayden Marconi (Jim), son; Bill Hayden (Laurel), brother; George Goatley, eight grandchildren; Madeline, Maria, Marc Anthony, Brooks, Madison, Hayden, Jack and Beau. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; E. L. "Billy" Hayden and eight siblings.
The family will receive friends, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 AM with a funeral mass at 11 AM all at Collierville Church of the Incarnation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missionaries of Charity in Memphis. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 28, 2019