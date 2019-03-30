|
Margie May Terrell
Memphis, TN
Margie May Terrell died on March 28, 2019 in Memphis, TN of medical complications. She was 85 years old.
Margie was born on April 23, 1933 in Forrest City, AR to her parents "Rox" and Lillian Brown. She graduated from Humes High School. Shortly after, she moved to Memphis, TN where she met the love of her life William Terrell, Sr at Rainbow Skating Rink. She married him in 1954 and they were happily married for 62 years prior to his death in 2015. They were both civil servants for the city of Memphis. William worked as a fireman for Memphis Fire Department for 30 years and Margie worked for the Alcohol Commission for 30 years. Following retirement, she dedicated her remaining time to loving and caring for her children, grandchildren, as well as her beloved dog Candy girl.
Ms. Terrell was a selfless and caring person with a lifelong passion for her family and friends. Margie and her husband loved to square dance, where they impacted and affected the many lives they met along the way. She was also known for making the perfect glass of sweet tea.
Ms. Terrell is survived by her daughter Linda Coleman of Memphis, TN; her son William Terrell, Jr of Memphis, TN; her grandchildren Lacey and Cody Hardin, Lindsey Terrell, William III and Brittany Terrell, all of Memphis, TN; and her great-grand children Sonny and Kash Hardin, Liam Terrell, and Logan Ghosheh, all of Memphis, TN. She is preceded in death by her husband William Terrell, Sr; her brothers Bobby Brown and Alan Brown; and her son-in-law Tommy Colman.
Funeral and Visitation will take place at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on April 1, 2019. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral and ceremonial burial will follow at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ms. Terrell's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Memphis Fire Fighters Association located at 5150 Stage Rd Suite 103 Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 30, 2019