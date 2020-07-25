1/1
Margie P. Sanders
Born in Pine Bluff, AR, March 25, 1922, Margie P. Sanders peacefully passed away, June 22, 2020. She described herself as loving anything in fur and feathers as she kept her cats and supported animal welfare causes, including the Memphis Humane Society. Memphis was her home since 1947. For some years she was a guidance counselor in the Memphis City School system, retiring in 1978. She believed in the mission of the local Salvation Army and helped organize annual benefit bridge tournaments. In later years she was active in King's Daughters. In 1949 she was among the first members of St Matthew's Methodist Church in Memphis. She asked that any remembrance on her behalf benefit the Memphis Humane Society or St Matthew's Methodist Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
