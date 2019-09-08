Services
Sacred Heart Church
1324 Jefferson Ave
Memphis, TN 38104
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Memphis, TN
View Map
More Obituaries for Marguerite Tansey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Elanora Tansey


1932 - 2019
Marguerite Elanora Tansey Obituary
Marguerite Elanora Tansey

Memphis - Marguerite Elanora (Reckenbecker) Tansey, 87, of Memphis, TN passed away in Floyds Knobs, IN on September 2, 2019. She was born to the late Milton and Mary (Holden) Reckenbecker on March 27, 1932 in Memphis, TN. Marguerite graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1950 and went on to marry the love of her life, George Tansey in 1952. She retired in 1990 from the banking industry where she worked for the First Tennessee, Union Bank and Trust, and the First American Bank. Marguerite enjoyed perusing estate sales for treasures, daily walks around her neighborhood in Midtown Memphis, attending mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and playing cards and checkers. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and had an incredible gift of making everyone feel special and loved. She endlessly entertained those close to her with her quick wit and amusing banter. Marguerite was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Tansey, Sr.; siblings, Thomas Reckenbecker, Pauline Hastings; and daughter-in-law, Teresa Tansey. Marguerite is survived by her sons, George (Cheryl) Tansey, Jr., Timothy (Karen) Tansey, Patrick (Bettye) Tansey; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Family Funeral Care from 5 to 7 pm. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday at 10 am. at Sacred Heart Church in Memphis with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family requests that contributions in Marguerite's memory be made to the or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019
