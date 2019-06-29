Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
Visitation
Following Services
at Len and Nancy's home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Tate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Tate Obituary
Marguerite Tate

Memphis - Marguerite Tate, 93, passed away June 26, 2019 at Ave Maria Home. Marguerite is survived by daughters, Margaret Hirsch (Dennis) of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Nancy Brower (Len) of Germantown, TN; brother, James Price (Dorothy) of Olive Branch, MS; grandchildren, Erin Roccapriore (Mark), Marcus Watts and Josh Watts; great granddaughters Isabel, Vivian and Finlee Josendale. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30th from 2-4pm at Family Funeral Care. The funeral service will be at Family Funeral Care Monday, July 1st at 2pm with a brief visitation prior to the service. The burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Len and Nancy's home after the service for food and fellowship.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.