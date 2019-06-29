|
Marguerite Tate
Memphis - Marguerite Tate, 93, passed away June 26, 2019 at Ave Maria Home. Marguerite is survived by daughters, Margaret Hirsch (Dennis) of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Nancy Brower (Len) of Germantown, TN; brother, James Price (Dorothy) of Olive Branch, MS; grandchildren, Erin Roccapriore (Mark), Marcus Watts and Josh Watts; great granddaughters Isabel, Vivian and Finlee Josendale. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30th from 2-4pm at Family Funeral Care. The funeral service will be at Family Funeral Care Monday, July 1st at 2pm with a brief visitation prior to the service. The burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Len and Nancy's home after the service for food and fellowship.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 29, 2019