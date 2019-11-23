|
Maria Alta Willett
Memphis - Maria Alta Willett, 62, passed away peacefully in sleep the early morning of November 15, 2019 after battling illness. Maria was born during a stormy night on July 30, 1957 in Osceola, Arkansas to Eugene R. and Dorothy S. Willett. Maria was a lifelong Memphian, a graduate of White Station High School Class of 1975, and retired from Buckeye Technologies, Inc. after over 30 years as payroll coordinator.
Maria is survived by her husband Carey Frisch, her siblings John R. Willett, Eddie Willett, Paul Willett, Donna Hughes and David Glomski.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church (chapel entrance 2) 8500 Walnut Grove Rd. in Cordova, Tennessee on Friday December 6th (gathering at 1:30 and service to follow at 2:00 pm.)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Church Caring Ministry, 8500 Walnut Grove Rd., Cordova, TN 38018
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019