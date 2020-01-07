|
Maria Apalodimas
Germantown - Maria Apalodimas, 98, of Germantown, retired homemaker, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Chris (Constance) Apalodimas, Susanna (Manuel) Peters; grandchildren Leah (Andrew) Apalodimas Horvath, Spero (Elena) Peters, and Alexander Peters; and her beloved great grandson Michael. She was preceded in death by husband, Michael Apalodimas.
Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland Ave., Memphis, TN, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a service at 11:30 a.m.. Interment to follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Maria was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born in Kosmas, Greece and immigrated to the United States in 1958. She and her husband Michael operated the Dipsy Doodle Restaurant in Cincinnati, Ohio for many years. They had many friends, relatives and fond memories of Cincinnati.
Maria and Michael retired to Memphis in 1989 to be with their children and grandchildren. They devoted their time to their family and church over the course of the following years. Maria along with her husband loved to garden. Their home was always full of flowers. Maria also loved to cook, bake, knit and crochet. She left much of her beautiful handiwork for family and friends to enjoy. She loved to bake, especially breads, and we always awaited her holiday sweet breads. She was an avid reader of fiction, historical works, and poetry. She left us some beautfiul poetry of her own creation.
Maria's family would like to thank her hospice nurses and staff at Amedisys for all their care the past few months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, Foundation Department, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN, 38174-1817.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020