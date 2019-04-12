Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
8245 Getwell Rd.
Southaven, MS

Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
8245 Getwell Rd.
Southaven, MS

Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Lee Memorial Park
5257 Raymond Avenue
Verona, MS

Resources
Marianne Bennett Christian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marianne Bennett Christian Obituary
Marianne Bennett Christian

Olive Branch, MS

Marianne Bennett Christian, 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Marianne attended Mississippi University for Women and Ole Miss where she received a Masters Degrees in Education and Reading. She was a Frist Grade Teacher and Counselor for Verona Schools for over 30 years. She started The Teacher Assistant Program for the State of Mississippi. Marianne was a former supporter and president of Tupelo Aquatic Club and former owner of Jim's SOB Restaurant in Tupelo. In retirement, she was a member of The Jolly Bridger's Club, and an active member of Babes Red Hatters Group of Olive Branch. Her greatest passions in life were cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Christian, Sr.; a son, James "Jimbo" Christian, Jr., and a brother, Val Harrington. Marianne leaves behind two daughters, Karin Randolph and Kelly Romito (Aaron), and a brother, Dr. Doug Harrington. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Michael Randolph, Dr. Kevin Randolph, William Randolph, Olivia Romito, Drew Marshall, James "Tripp" Christian III and Katie Christian. Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with the service to immediately follow at 11:00 am at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church 8245 Getwell Rd. Southaven, Ms 38672. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park, 5257 Raymond Avenue Verona, MS 38879 at 3:00 pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 12, 2019
