Marie Annette Insco
- - Marie Annette Insco age 72, passed away April 22, 2019 after a truly inspiring, courageous battle with cancer. Words cannot express the depth of love and gratitude for life she leaves in our hearts.
Annette's presence will be missed by so many. Her closest loved ones left behind include her mother Gloria Corrine Gegumis, sister Kitty Allum, brothers John V.R. Gegumis and William V. Gegumis (Barbara), Niece Lorie Rice (Mike) and her friend Karen Patrick. She also leaves behind an adoring daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Roy Lim whom she lived with adventurously during what she called; "the happiest year of her life". Completed bucket list wishes include cruises, a hot air balloon ride, trips to the beach, Memphis Zoo, time to live and time to say goodbye.
She enjoyed reality; not the kind found in news, politics or adversity but in nature - beautiful simplicities of everyday life. She found happiness in her puppies, coffee on the patio and watching baby birds learn to fly. She noticed every bud on a rose bush and bloom on a tree.
Her infamous laugh, her smile and her positive attitude were matched by none. Cancer took her body but NEVER her spirit. Annette brightened the lives of all who knew her.
With sunrise approaching the horizon, her hands were held by family as she took her last breath peacefully. (A special thank you to Methodist Hospice.)
Per her wishes in lieu of a funeral service there will be a Garden Memorial held for close friends and family, on a patio flourishing with nature; she called it her "happy place".
Gifts made to Shelby Farms will go towards a memorial bench Annette chose herself which sits under a tree, overlooking water and a view of the sunset in summer.
This bench bears a plaque with her name and a beautiful quote.
If you wish to make this gift in her memory contact Caleb Tinkle, Shelby Farms Park Conservancy, 901-222-7248 or [email protected]
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 2, 2019