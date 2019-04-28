Marie Boyd Sherrod



Germantown



The Lord called Mrs. Marie Boyd-Sherrod home on April 25, 2019. Surrounded by family, she passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Memphis, Tennessee. She was born in Memphis then spent several years as a child in Arizona returning at about age 12 with her parents and three siblings to Memphis where she lived out her life.



Mrs. Boyd-Sherrod was a former secretary for Ellis-Bagwell Drug Company and a realtor associate for Century 21. She was a petite beauty and a very social person who enjoyed the company of her many relatives and friends throughout her 98 years. Marie was especially fond of traveling, and later, of tea dances at various senior citizen's facilities.



Her first marriage to Thomas F. Boyd ended upon his death in 1985. She married Charles Sherrod several years later and settled in their home in Germantown.



Mrs. Boyd-Sherrod is survived by her daughter, Patricia, two grandsons, Brent and John West and six great grandchildren, Megan, Kate, Cassidy, Tommy, Emma and Natalie.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a graveside service celebrating her life at 2 p.m.



All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119 "A Fitting Farewell for Everyone" Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary