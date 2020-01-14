Resources
Marie Cosden Alexander

Marie Cosden Alexander Obituary
Marie Cosden Alexander

Memphis - Marie Cosden Alexander, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Memphis, TN on December 10.

Marie grew up in Merchantville, NJ where she met her husband Bob Alexander. They were married in 1945 and raised their family in Pennsauken, NJ. Marie was an active member of Haddonfield United Methodist Church, the Haddonfield Women's Club, and Marlton Senior's group.

Marie made friends wherever she went and will leave many missing her bright nature and warm personality. Marie was pre-deceased by her husband Bob (J. Robert Alexander). She is survived by her four children, Bill Alexander (Dorothy Borresen) of Pennington, NJ; David Alexander of San Francisco, CA; Jennifer Zonies (Ralph) of Marlton, NJ; and Carolyn Alexander McCormick (Scott) of Memphis, TN. She leaves 10 grand-children and 9 great-grandchildren.

Nu-Way Cremations

(877) 403-1487

www.BrentwoodFuneralServices.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
