Dr. Marie E. Dubke Cpa
Dr. Marie E. Dubke, CPA

Dr. Marie E. Dubke, CPA, also known as Marie Dubke Racz, died on May 22, 2020 at the age of 90 due to several age-related illnesses.

Dr. Dubke was married to Dr. Gabriel P. Racz, Professor of Economics at U. of Memphis, who predeceased her. She was born in Buffalo New York and obtained BBA and MBA from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and her PhD from Michigan State University. She held CPA certificates from Michigan and Tennessee.

Dr. Dubke was Professor of Accountancy in the Fogelman College of Business & Economics of the University of Memphis for 30 years. She retired in 1996. She owned and operated Fall Accounting and Auditing Seminars, Inc. After retiring, Dr. Dubke moved to Pasadena Maryland. She enjoyed playing bridge, Red Hat activities, attending the BSO, church activities and travel.

A small, family memorial service will be held at Christian Temple, Catonsville, Maryland on June 27, 2020. Dr. Dubke is survived by a niece, Donna Redmond of Pasadena, Maryland, a nephew, Glenn Dubke of Lockport, New York and a number of great-nieces and nephews. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to Kingsway Christian Church in Germantown. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
