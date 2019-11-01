Services
Canale Funeral Directors
Marie Murff Duncan Obituary
Marie Murff Duncan

Marie Murff Duncan, 52, died Thursday morning, October 31, 2019. She is the daughter of Tolly and Lynn Murff, the only sister to five brothers. Born and raised in Memphis, she attended Hutchinson School and was a member of Chi Omega sorority at the University of Mississippi - leaving a wake of stomachs sore with laughter. Marie taught at Presbyterian Day School where she knew how to handle boys expertly and with love. Even in great physical pain, she was wildly funny, intensely loyal and always kept a quirky story up her sleeve for any occasion. She follows her little brother Bernie, and is survived by her devoted husband, Jim and their sons Win, Smith and Henry, as well as her parents and brothers Tolly, Larry, Harvey and Richard. All of whom remember the stories and one-liners.

A visitation will be held from 1-3 on Sunday, November 3, in Seabrook Hall of Christ United Methodist Church. Funeral will be there in the Sanctuary on Monday, November 4, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Presbyterian Day School. She always loved her boys.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
