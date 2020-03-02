|
|
Marie Peek
Jessie Marie Ehren Peek passed away peacefully on Saturday, 29 February, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Marie is reunited with her husband of 63 years, Herbert Peek, Jr., and "Mammaw" will be missed by her five children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Marie was born in Mission, Texas, in 1932 and spent most of her formative years in Booneville, Arkansas with her mother, father and four brothers. Marie attended the College of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas, where she met Herb. After a short stay in Union City, TN, Marie and Herb raised their five children in Memphis. Marie was active in community organizations including the Memphis Drug Auxiliary, but she invested herself most deeply in her family and their church homes at Eudora Baptist Church and Balmoral Baptist Church. Marie touched countless lives through these churches and we know many will share our grief in her passing.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no funeral. A family celebration service will be held this summer. Memorials can be made to International Sports Consulting at PO Box 32487 Knoxville, TN 37930 or the . Condolences can be sent to the same address.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020