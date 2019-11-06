|
|
Marijohn Bledsoe
Ms. Marijohn Marie Bledsoe, age 46, passed away in ICU at Central Valley Specialty Hospital in Modesto, CA on October 31, 2019. Marijohn was employed by the University of California instructing on nutrition and food safety leading to Certified Master Food Perservers. She leaves her son, Langston Bledsoe-Ragland of Memphis; her mother, Carita Harrison Bledsoe Reaves of Memphis; her father, Marvin Bledsoe of Manteca, CA; her stepfather, James Reaves of Chicago; four aunts, Regenia Harrison (James) Nave, Helen Marie (Charles) Lewis, Janelle Pringle, all of Memphis, and Taryn Joy (Julius) Sloss of Nashville; four uncles, Joe Frank (Elaine) Shelton of Wake Forest, NC, Elmer Harrison, Jr., Anthony R. (Anita) Harrison, and Carroll Henry (Christina) Bledsoe, all of Memphis. Funeral services are: Saturday, November 9, 2019, Visitation at 1pm, Service at 2pm, both at Friendship Baptist Church, 1355 Vollintine Ave., Memphis, TN 38107. The entombment follows at Forest Hill Cemetery East, 2440 Whitten Rd., Memphis, TN 38133.
E.H. Ford Mortuary
901-345-9558
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019