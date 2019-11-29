|
|
Marilyn Irene Sanford Garey
Memphis - Marilyn Irene Sanford Garey passed from this life and into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday evening November 25th, 2019.
Marilyn was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Memphis, TN as the eldest daughter of Roy and Irene Sanford. She met her beloved husband Berl B. Garey at Springdale Methodist Church in the mid 1940s. Marilyn and Berl was faithfully married for 65 years and were blessed with four children. She was "Grandy" to ten grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren - with two more greats on the way.
Marilyn was a talented musician, actively involved in musical events throughout her life as both a vocalist and a pianist. She enjoyed participating in her church and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She was a graduate of the Memphis State University, where she was the president of the Alpha Gama Delta sorority, and earned the honors of Epsilon Pi and the Kappa Alpha Rose. Before starting her family she spent time working as a school teacher. Marilyn was an officer and the First Lady of Hollywood Furniture and Hardware, Co. that her parents founded in 1924. Marilyn spent nearly her entire life working alongside her parents and her husband.
Marilyn was a very talented gardener, loved making floral arrangements, and was a member and officer in Lakewood Garden Club for over 50 years. She loved her bridge club and delighted in entertaining dear friends. She faithfully attended Bible study each week. Marilyn very much enjoyed traveling with Berl. When their children were young they traveled and camped all over the United States. Later in life Marilyn and Berl enjoyed cruises, international travel, and their annual winter trip to Florida.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Berl Garey, Jr., her sister Carolyn Sanford Ford (Knoxville), and her four children: Vicki Garey (Chuck) Halford, Bart (Melia) Garey, Leslie Garey, and Mike Garey. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Spence (Lindy) Halford, Leah Garey (Tom) Walthausen, Holley Halford (Luke) Peters, Will Garey, Natalie Garey (Joel) Lawrence, Marylynne Garey (Dustin) Jones, Rob (Nicki) Halford, Hannah Garey, Kristina Garey (Matt) Graham, and Elizabeth Garey (John) Birdsong. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her husband and children singing hymns.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Westminster Academy Library (2520 Ridgeway Rd., 38119).
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, November 30th, at Independent Presbyterian Church in Memphis, TN. with the visitation to be held prior to the service from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019